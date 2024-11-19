COMSATS University holds convocation

Abbottabad - COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus, held its Convocation-2024 on Monday in two sessions, during which 1,296 graduates received their degrees for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 sessions.

The graduates included 954 Bachelor’s students and 303 Master’s students, who were conferred degrees in fields such as Engineering, Business Administration, Information Technology, Sciences, and Health Sciences.

The ceremony was graced by Dr S M Junaid Zaidi, the founding Rector of CUI, who was the chief guest. In his address, Dr Zaidi congratulated the graduates, advising them to stay committed to their professional journeys and contribute to the country’s progress. He also acknowledged the significant role of parents in the graduates’ success.

A total of 58 students were honoured with medals for their outstanding academic achievements, with awards presented at both the institute and campus levels. Additionally, 39 PhD graduates were recognised in various disciplines, including Engineering, Computer Science, Pharmacy, and Environmental Sciences.

The event also featured a report by Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali, Director of the Abbottabad campus, who highlighted the institution’s academic growth. He noted the enrolment of over 5,000 students and the introduction of new programmes and departments, including Computer Engineering and Data Science.

Prof Khan emphasised the importance of research and community outreach in shaping skilled professionals.

The convocation concluded with expressions of gratitude to the faculty, staff, and parents for their support in making the event a success.