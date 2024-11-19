Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Crisis in Gaza worsening with every passing day: Nasir Iqbal Khan

Our Staff Reporter
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Central Chairman International Human Rights Movement Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan on Monday said that the crisis in Gaza is worsening with every passing day. In a press statement, he said that Israeli forces are committing genocide of innocent and unarmed Palestinians but unfortunately the champions of human rights are nowhere. He also urged leaders of the Muslim countries to play their role to protect Palestinian brothers by offering strong resistance against Israeli aggression. Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan also said that no practical and concrete steps are taken to stop killings of Palestinian people and mere condemnations are not sufficient. He said the Israeli forces have been violating all international laws and ruthlessly targeting civilian population. He warned that millions of people in Gaza are facing starvation ahead of winter and their lives are at risk due to lack of food and medicines. He said that despite massive protests in Europe and UK the Israeli forces are killing people in Gaza by launching airstrikes for the last one year. He urged the leaders of Muslim states to follow one of the two options, resistance or reconciliation, to protect the right and freedom of Palestinian people.

Our Staff Reporter

