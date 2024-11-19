Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC chairs meeting, reviews development schemes

Staff Reporter
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo presided over a meeting to review development schemes in the district under the annual development programme on Monday. In the meeting, Deputy Director Planing, XEN Public Health and other officers of departments concerned participated. Deputy Director Planning and Development briefed the DC about ongoing and new schemes in the district. The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure the completion of the schemes on time and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the material.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024