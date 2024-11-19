DC chairs meeting, reviews development schemes

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo presided over a meeting to review development schemes in the district under the annual development programme on Monday. In the meeting, Deputy Director Planing, XEN Public Health and other officers of departments concerned participated. Deputy Director Planning and Development briefed the DC about ongoing and new schemes in the district. The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure the completion of the schemes on time and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the material.