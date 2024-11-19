DPO attends wedding of martyr’s daughter

MUZAFFARGARH - A number of police officials led by District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar attended the wedding ceremony of daughter of a police martyr, Shaheed ASI Mulazim Hussain, at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed tehsil of district Kot Addu on Monday. The DPO led the reception of the marriage party (Baraat) wherein the hosts received the Baraat with the traditional custom of rose petals shower. The DPO conveyed his best wishes to the couple and added he was there to make the bride and her family feel they were not alone on this important occasion. He gifted a traditional ‘Salami cheque’, gift hampers and bouquet to the couple. The DPO said he felt as if he was attending the wedding of his own daughter and son. He said police department would never leave the families of martyrs alone, adding that the department holds martyrs in high esteem. DSP Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Azhar Sangi, SHO Sadar Anzar Sukhaira, SHO city Imran Asif, many other police officials besides relatives of the martyred police official attended the ceremony.