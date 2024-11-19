Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DPO attends wedding of martyr’s daughter

NEWS WIRE
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  A number of police officials led by District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar attended the wedding ceremony of daughter of a police martyr, Shaheed ASI Mulazim Hussain, at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed tehsil of district Kot Addu on Monday. The DPO led the reception of the marriage party (Baraat) wherein the hosts received the Baraat with the traditional custom of rose petals shower. The DPO conveyed his best wishes to the couple and added he was there to make the bride and her family feel they were not alone on this important occasion. He gifted a traditional ‘Salami cheque’, gift hampers and bouquet to the couple. The DPO said he felt as if he was attending the wedding of his own daughter and son. He said police department would never leave the families of martyrs alone, adding that the department holds martyrs in high esteem. DSP Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Azhar Sangi, SHO Sadar Anzar Sukhaira, SHO city Imran Asif, many other police officials besides relatives of the martyred police official attended the ceremony.

Dream Team clinches Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament title

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024