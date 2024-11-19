Dream Team clinches Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament title

Dream Team defeated Warriors Club 30-20 in the final to win the title of the Tournament that concluded at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

The tournament was organized by Right to Play in collaboration with Alliance Française and under the supervision of the Federal Basketball Association. The French Ambassador, Nicolaos Galey, and his wife, Camelia Galey, were the chief guests at the closing ceremony. Also in attendance were Ouj E Zahoor, General Secretary of the Federal Basketball Association, Ali Khayam, Country Director for Right to Play, and other dignitaries.

The ambassador’s wife, Camelia Galey, a former professional basketball player in Algeria and France, played an active role in the event. Not only did she kickstart the tournament, but she also offered coaching tips to the participants during the competition.

In the final match, Dream Team triumphed over Warriors Club, winning 30-20. Maria Soratgar was a standout player for the winning team, scoring 10 points, while Humna Roohi contributed 8 points. Noor Fatima was the top scorer for Warriors Club, with 10 points.

Speaking at the event, French Ambassador Nicolaos Galey highlighted the significance of the tournament. "This event allows us to promote the spirit of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games here in Pakistan. It is essential for us to contribute to the organization of a women’s tournament. Gender equality and the promotion of women’s rights are priorities for French diplomacy. Social equality and inclusion are equally important."

A total of eight amateur teams from different areas of Islamabad participated in the tournament, which was held under the theme of "Equal Playing Field."