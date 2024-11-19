Drones in Pakistan

Drones have emerged as indispensable tools for military operations and civilian applications worldwide. Their use in sectors such as forest management, security, agriculture, and civil works has enhanced efficiency significantly.

Recognising these benefits, many countries are training their populations in drone operation and design, creating employment opportunities in government departments and advancing their armed forces through dedicated drone squads. Governments are also promoting drone technology by organising competitions in flying and racing to engage students and adults.

Pakistan should not lag behind. The armed forces must seize the opportunity to train the next generation of drone operators through similar initiatives, while engineering universities should introduce courses on drone construction, repair, and design. Private firms can also leverage drone technology for border management, forest monitoring, oil and gas exploration, and infrastructure surveys, enhancing operational capabilities across these sectors.

Arguments against drones on security grounds hold little weight, as satellite imagery of any location can be readily purchased online. Building an army of skilled drone operators would strengthen Pakistan’s military and civil infrastructure. It is time for Pakistan to embrace drone technology, ensuring it plays a vital role in national development and defence.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.