Faisal Vawda dismisses PTI protest, criticizes US, govt policies

Senator Faisal Vawda has dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) planned protest as insignificant, calling it "a bubble of water" and asserting that no releases will take place on November 24.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Vawda accused certain individuals of exploiting the names of jailed leaders for personal political gains.

Faisal claimed that some close associates of prominent figures were using their proximity to manipulate situations, particularly Imran Khan's detention. "I do not want anyone to benefit from the PTI founder's imprisonment," he stated.

Vawda also addressed recent support for Imran Khan from US Congress members, who had expressed concerns about human rights violations in Pakistan.

He criticized their stance, asking, "Why don’t they speak about human rights abuses in Kashmir and Palestine?" He went on to challenge the US directly, saying, "In my view, you are not a superpower but a zero power. You allied with Saddam Hussein, intervened in Afghanistan, and then abandoned us midway. After all our sacrifices in the war on terror, you are once again trying to interfere."

The senator dismissed the likelihood of the PTI’s protest gathering significant momentum. "No MPA will even bring 50 people on November 24," he claimed, mocking PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur for reportedly delivering messages to Adiala Jail.

He also criticized the government's tactics to control protests, calling the use of containers to block demonstrators "foolish."

Touching on constitutional amendments, Vawda highlighted the effort behind passing the 26th Amendment and hinted at the possibility of introducing a 27th Amendment if necessary.

On economic matters, he credited recent improvements to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) rather than the government. He accused a "specific group" of exploiting their positions of power for personal profit.