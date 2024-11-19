FIA arrests man for sexual exploitation of child

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested a suspect involved in the sexual exploitation of a young girl in Lahore.

According to the FIA spokesperson, this marks the first operation conducted under the International Child Sexual Exploitation Database (ICSC) since Pakistan joined the international database on November 1.

The suspect identified as Asim Butt was apprehended during a raid on Kami Road in Lahore.

The victim is the daughter of the housemaid employed by Butt.

Authorities recovered objectionable material from the suspect’s mobile phone.

The accused has been taken into custody and an investigation is currently underway.