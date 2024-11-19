Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Georgia's president files lawsuit with country's Constitutional Court to annul election results

Georgia's president files lawsuit with country's Constitutional Court to annul election results
Anadolu
8:26 PM | November 19, 2024
Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili on Tuesday filed a lawsuit with the country's Constitutional Court to annul the results of a disputed parliamentary election held last month.

A statement on the website of her office said Zourabichvili filed the lawsuit with the Constitutional Court, demanding the final results of the parliamentary election held in late October be recognized as "unconstitutional."

Zourabichvili's decision was based on the "violation of the principles of universality and secrecy of the elections," it said.

Eka Beselia, President Zourabichvili's representative, filed the lawsuit with the court in the coastal city of Batumi.

On Oct. 26, Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party won an 89-seat majority in the 150-seat parliament after receiving 53.93% of the vote.

However, Zourabichvili said she did not recognize the results, claiming that Georgians had witnessed a "Russian special operation" with the election, which opposition parties have labeled "stolen."

Anadolu

