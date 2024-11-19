Gold price surges by Rs2,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs269,900 on Monday against its sale at Rs267,400, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs2,144 to Rs231,396 from Rs229,252 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs212,113 from Rs210,148. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3250 and Rs2,786 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,587 from $2,562, the Association reported.