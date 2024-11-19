Gold prices surge to record high of Rs273,500 per tola

The price of 24-karat gold soared by Rs3,600 on Tuesday, reaching Rs273,500 per tola compared to Rs269,900 a day earlier, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,086 to Rs234,482 from Rs231,396, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased to Rs214,942 from Rs212,113.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable, with per tola and 10-gram rates standing at Rs3,250 and Rs2,786, respectively.

In the international market, jumped by $36, trading at $2,623 per ounce, up from $2,587.

On the currency front, the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 10 paise in interbank trading, closing at Rs277.95 against the US dollar compared to the previous day's Rs277.85.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the open market buying and selling rates of the dollar were Rs277.40 and Rs278.90, respectively.

The euro appreciated by Rs1.16 to settle at Rs294.17, while the British pound climbed by Rs1.59, trading at Rs352.17. The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.79.

Additionally, the exchange rates for the Emirati dirham and Saudi riyal increased slightly, closing at Rs75.67 and Rs74.04, respectively.