Govt taking practical steps for people’s welfare:Minister

SARGODHA - Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan on Monday said the Punjab government was taking practical steps for people welfare. While talking to APP here at Umer Park,the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics of hatred in the country whereas the incumbent government, under the leadership of the chief minister, was taking public-friendly initiatives to make the province prosperous.A number of development projects were also underway,he added. Rana Munawar Ghous said he had made clear to officers to make sure transparency in providing Zakat to deserving people. All out efforts would be made to make PP-78 a developed one,he added.