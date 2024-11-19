HEC chairman calls for openness, accountability at IIUI

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Acting Rector of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, called for a renewed focus on openness and accountability in his recent address to university officers. He emphasized the importance of transparent dialogue and constructive engagement to address genuine concerns and strengthen the relationship between officers and the administration. Dr. Mukhtar stressed his commitment to equitable progress, advocating for a merit-based system and fostering a culture of mutual respect, self-responsibility, and accountability within IIUI.

Acknowledging officers’ concerns, Dr. Mukhtar assured that he would address them gradually through ongoing dialogue. He also underlined the role of educational institutions as “hubs of the legacy of the Prophets” and called for an Islamic renaissance in line with IIUI’s dual identity as an Islamic and international institution. He outlined plans to digitize university processes through an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, improve hostel management, and promote teamwork free of internal politics.

Discussing the challenges faced by IIUI, especially financial constraints, Dr. Mukhtar emphasized the responsibility of the institution and the importance of discipline in achieving organizational success. He urged officers to take ownership of their roles and maintain high standards of conduct. Concluding his address, Dr. Mukhtar reaffirmed his commitment to upholding IIUI’s Islamic and international character, calling for collective efforts toward a brighter future. The address was also attended by Acting President of IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President of Administration and Finance, Prof. Dr. Abdul Raheman, Incharge Female Campus, Dr. Amna Mehmood, and other senior officials.