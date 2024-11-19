ICT police conduct search operation in Shehzad Town

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation on Monday in areas under the Shehzad Town police station jurisdiction, Rawal Zone, to curb criminal activities.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was led by SP Rawal Zone Kazim Naqvi, with participation from police teams, CTD personnel, lady officers, and Frontier Corps (FC) officials. Before the operation, all personnel received briefings on their assignments and security protocols.

During the operation, 313 individuals were checked, and 201 houses, shops, inns, hotels, and motels were inspected.

The police detained 17 suspects for further investigation and seized four pistols, one rifle, and four motorbikes.

DIG Ali Raza stated that such operations aim to eliminate crime and ensure public safety. He added that similar operations are being carried out across the district, including Rawal Zone. The public has been urged to report suspicious activities through the ‘Pukar-15’ helpline or the ‘ICT-15’ app. “Protecting citizens remains our top priority,” DIG Raza emphasized.