IDEAS 2024 begins in Karachi, focusing on defence production and exports

The 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024) began on Tuesday at the Expo Center in Karachi, bringing together global defence experts, manufacturers, and Pakistani tech innovators to showcase cutting-edge technology and equipment in the defence sector.

In his inaugural address, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif emphasized the importance of integrating both public and private sectors to enhance Pakistan’s defence production capacity and boost exports. He highlighted that while Pakistani defence products are already competing in the international market, with exports to over 60 countries, the volume of these exports has yet to reach its full potential.

“As a country, we offer enormous opportunities for profitable investments, joint ventures, and trade in all sectors, including defence,” said Khawaja Asif. He expressed optimism that the participation of start-ups, engineering and tech universities, and global defence experts at IDEAS 2024 would mark a significant milestone in the development of Pakistan’s defence industry.

A key highlight of this year’s exhibition is the launch of a defence ecosystem through IDEAS 2024, designed to foster connectivity between academia, industry, and public-private sectors in defence production. The Defence Minister stressed that the government is committed to creating a business-friendly environment to encourage investment in human capital and professionals within the defence sector.

The Minister also addressed the broader geopolitical landscape, calling for greater regional and international cooperation to tackle the complex security challenges of today’s world. He underscored the responsible use of modern technology in addressing these challenges and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to international peace, stability, and order.

On the geostrategic transformation of South Asia, Khawaja Asif highlighted the need for active engagement and cooperation among regional players to ensure peace, security, and socio-economic development in the region. He reiterated Pakistan’s belief in dialogue based on equality to resolve bilateral issues and promote regional harmony.

IDEAS 2024 is organized to showcase a wide range of modern and traditional defence equipment, weapon systems, and vehicles. The exhibition has garnered significant interest from global defence experts, who are keen to explore Pakistan’s defence production capabilities.

The exhibition is also aligned with the priorities of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, which focuses on enhancing defence production and exports as key national objectives.