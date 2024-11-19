Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Inauguration ceremony of SumSum Group’s project held

Inauguration ceremony of SumSum Group’s project held
PR
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  The grand inauguration ceremony of SumSum Group’s “Grand II Project” was held on Monday, which was attended by prominent and esteemed personalities of the city. Distinguished attendees included Zaid Khan Tessori, son of the Governor of Sindh; former Federal Minister Miftah Ismail; Mufti Abdul Raheem of Jamia Tur Rasheed Karachi; Chairman of ABAD Hassan Bakhshi; and President of DEFCLAREA, Johar Iqbal, among other notable figures from social and business circles. The event began with a warm welcome by Asif SumSum, Chairman of SumSum Group, who highlighted the group’s achievements and shared insights into their future plans and vision.

A key moment of the ceremony was the recognition of SumSum Group’s efforts and accomplishments by the distinguished guests, including Zaid Khan Tessori, Miftah Ismail, Mufti Abdul Raheem, Hassan Bakhshi, and Johar Iqbal. They expressed their hope that the Grand II Project would achieve its goals successfully, benefiting not only SumSum Group but also the broader business community. This ceremony marked a milestone for SumSum Group, signifying the beginning of a new era for the city’s business and social communities.

Dream Team clinches Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament title

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024