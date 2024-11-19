Inauguration ceremony of SumSum Group’s project held

KARACHI - The grand inauguration ceremony of SumSum Group’s “Grand II Project” was held on Monday, which was attended by prominent and esteemed personalities of the city. Distinguished attendees included Zaid Khan Tessori, son of the Governor of Sindh; former Federal Minister Miftah Ismail; Mufti Abdul Raheem of Jamia Tur Rasheed Karachi; Chairman of ABAD Hassan Bakhshi; and President of DEFCLAREA, Johar Iqbal, among other notable figures from social and business circles. The event began with a warm welcome by Asif SumSum, Chairman of SumSum Group, who highlighted the group’s achievements and shared insights into their future plans and vision.

A key moment of the ceremony was the recognition of SumSum Group’s efforts and accomplishments by the distinguished guests, including Zaid Khan Tessori, Miftah Ismail, Mufti Abdul Raheem, Hassan Bakhshi, and Johar Iqbal. They expressed their hope that the Grand II Project would achieve its goals successfully, benefiting not only SumSum Group but also the broader business community. This ceremony marked a milestone for SumSum Group, signifying the beginning of a new era for the city’s business and social communities.