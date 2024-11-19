Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Inter exams: two fake candidates held

Inter exams: two fake candidates held
Our Staff Reporter
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Two fake candidates were caught red-handed while giving the Physics paper in place of others for the Intermediate Part II Annual Examination. The annual exams of intermediate part-II is going on. The controller of examinations Zahid Mian raided various exam centers, two fake candidates were caught red-handed while giving Physics paper. On the other hand, another fake candidate, Muhammad Nasir, was giving papers in place of Safir Abbas in the Lawrence Road examination center. According to the Controller of Examinations, Zahid Mian, UMC case has been registered, and after the case was filed against both the fake candidates, they were also handed over to the police.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024