Interior Ministry boosts security amid PTI protests, plans geofencing

The Ministry of Interior has announced strict security measures in response to ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, citing safety concerns. Section 144 has been imposed across the federal capital for two months, restricting public gatherings. The order was issued by the deputy commissioner, and security agencies have been placed on high alert.

Additional security personnel are being deployed across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, especially near key government installations, with surveillance at sensitive locations intensified to mitigate potential threats.

As part of broader security efforts, the government has begun geofencing Afghan refugee camps in Islamabad and other cities to monitor for potential risks. Authorities are reportedly considering punitive actions for students involved in protests, including the cancellation of academic certificates. Other measures under review include canceling passports and ID cards and blocking mobile SIMs of individuals identified as "miscreants."

The National Action Plan’s Apex Committee recently met to review the country’s security situation, underscoring the government’s determination to maintain order amid rising tensions.