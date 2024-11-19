Islamabad, Karachi under section 144 ahead of PTI protest

The federal and Sindh governments have imposed Section 144 in Islamabad and Karachi ahead of a planned protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on November 24.

Under this order, all political meetings, processions, or gatherings are prohibited in the federal capital and Karachi. Additionally, gatherings of five or more people are banned, as stated in official notifications.

The enforcement of Section 144 will remain in effect for seven days in Karachi, while in Islamabad, it will be in place until November 24.