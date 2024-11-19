Islamabad revises school timings for winter to protect against cold weather

In a bid to safeguard students and staff from the harsh winter weather, the Islamabad administration has announced revised school timings for the winter season. According to a notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education, schools will now operate from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, with Friday’s regular classes running from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

In addition, evening shift schools will open from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM to accommodate the schedule changes. The decision aims to ensure the safety and well-being of children and staff during the colder months.

This adjustment follows similar measures taken by the Punjab government in October, where new school timings were introduced across the province in response to rising smog levels. These measures, which took effect on October 28, will remain in place until January 31, 2025.

As Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached hazardous levels, surpassing 150, the Punjab Environment Protection Department made the decision to reduce outdoor exposure. School assemblies in Lahore have been moved indoors, and outdoor activities have been suspended to minimize health risks. Additionally, fireworks have been banned until January 31, 2025, as part of efforts to curb pollution.

Residents are urged to limit outdoor exposure, wear masks, and keep their windows and doors closed to avoid smog infiltration. These measures reflect the growing concern over the impact of poor air quality on public health, particularly for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.