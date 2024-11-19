Israel kills 76 more Gazans as death toll passes 43,900

At least 76 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,922, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday.

A ministry statement added that some 103,898 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“The Israeli occupation has committed four massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 76 deaths and 158 injuries,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescue teams are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued a genocidal war, now in its second year, on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.