Khairpur SSP calls on SALU VC

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur Touheed Rehman Memon on Monday called on Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Khairpur Prof Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk at SALU Khairpur. During the meeting, various aspects of Shah Abdul Latif University were discussed. The SSP discussed potential areas of cooperation between the university and the district administration, focusing on how both institutions can work together to ensure a safe and supportive environment for the university community. The meeting reflects the strong ties and mutual cooperation between the university and the law enforcement agencies.