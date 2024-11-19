KMU launches World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week 2024

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has launched World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week 2024, which will run from Monday, November 18 to Friday, November 22.

This year’s theme, “Educate, Advocate, and Act Now!” aims to address the critical global health issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), often referred to as a “silent pandemic.”

The event is being held under the auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which promotes this awareness campaign annually to combat the rising threat of AMR worldwide. Organized by KMU’s Institute of Pathology & Diagnostic Medicine (IPDM), Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS), Institute of Public Health (IPH), and the Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL), the week-long initiative includes a series of educational and interactive activities.

In his inaugural address, KMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq emphasized the urgency of taking coordinated and immediate action to counter AMR, a growing threat to global health. He called for serious attention to this issue, noting that behind the excessive use of antibiotics lies a billion-dollar industry. Prof. Dr Zia also highlighted the challenges faced in regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where traditional practices and low levels of awareness further complicate efforts to control antibiotic misuse.

He asserted that raising awareness against the overuse of antibiotics is nothing less than a jihad, and the media can play a pivotal role in spreading this message. Dr Zia underlined that unchecked antibiotic consumption is leading to numerous health complications, including premature aging and debilitating diseases among middle-aged populations. He expressed hope that such awareness campaigns would lead to informed public practices and help curb the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

Prof. Dr Yasar Mehmood, Director of IPDM, congratulated all the organising departments and outlined the week’s planned activities. These include an inaugural ceremony and AMR Awareness Walk on Monday, followed by an AMR Quiz Competition on Tuesday (today). Poster competitions and hands-on workshops will be held on Wednesday, with guest speaker sessions.

, panel discussions, and “Meet the Expert” sessions scheduled for Thursday. The week will conclude on November 22 with an innovative Agar Art Competition.

These events aim to engage a wide range of participants, including healthcare professionals, microbiologists, laboratory personnel, public health students and officials, researchers, academics, biotechnologists, veterinarians, and pharmaceutical scientists. KMU’s initiative highlights its commitment to raising awareness about AMR and fostering collaborative efforts to combat this global threat, contributing to the creation of a healthier and more sustainable future.