KP CM expresses dismay over delay in resolving public complaints

Peshawar - To review progress on the redressal of public complaints received through the CM Complaints Portal (Ikhtiyar Awam Ka), an important meeting was held with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, in the chair, here on Monday.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing on the latest updates regarding public complaints redressal. It was reported that a total of 6,242 complaints had been registered on the portal, of which 2,559 complaints have been resolved, while work is ongoing on the remaining 3,683. It was further informed that, so far, 1,200 complainants had been provided full relief, and 757 complainants had received partial relief through the portal.

The chair was apprised that 13,679 citizens had registered on the portal, including 300 women, who are regularly using the platform for complaints redressal. It was noted that Peshawar district accounted for the highest number of complaints, with 1,458 complaints, followed by Mardan with 405, Bannu with 363, Dera Ismail Khan with 355, Abbottabad with 344, Mansehra with 277, Charsadda with 237, Haripur with 235, Swabi with 223, and Lower Dir with 195.

It was further noted that the portal had received 1,966 complaints related to municipal services, 1,040 related to the education sector, 876 regarding the implementation of the Chief Minister’s 99-point Awami Agenda, and 539 related to law and order. A timeframe of three to seven days had been set for resolving public grievances through the portal.

The Chief Minister was also briefed on the manual public complaints redressal system, the Khpal Wazir-e-Ala Complaint Cell, launched during the previous provincial government. This system had received 1,165 complaints this year, of which 1,047 have been resolved, while work is ongoing on the remaining 118.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters to integrate the Khpal Wazir-e-Ala Complaint Cell with the Ikhtiyar Awam Ka portal to ensure a unified platform for addressing public grievances. He stressed that all complaints, regardless of when they were filed, must be addressed. Emphasizing the government’s responsibility, he said that there should be no discrimination in the resolution process.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the handling of some complaints, the Chief Minister reprimanded the relevant officials for delays and inefficiencies in addressing public grievances. He decided to reopen some complaints with unsatisfactory redressal at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat level and underscored the importance of providing satisfactory outcomes for complainants. He issued a warning that any attempts to close public grievances without the complainant’s satisfaction would result in severe disciplinary action.

“Timely and satisfactory resolution of public complaints is the duty of all concerned officials, and any negligence in this matter will not be tolerated,” he said, warning that officials failing to meet their responsibilities should prepare for punitive measures.

Chief Minister Gandapur pledged to make the portal more effective and active, urging citizens to utilize it to the fullest. He assured that he would personally oversee the resolution process and that legitimate complaints of citizens would be addressed promptly.

He also instructed the relevant authorities to ensure that complaints from overseas Pakistanis receive special attention and directed the Information Department to launch an awareness campaign to inform the public about the Ikhtiyar Awam Ka portal.