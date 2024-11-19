Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP CM writes letter to PM, demands CCI session

KP CM writes letter to PM, demands CCI session
News Desk
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should summon an immediate session of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has demanded in a letter. “Provinces currently grappling with scores of economic and other internal problems, which required convening a meeting of the CCI,” KP chief minister wrote in a letter addressed to the prime minister. He said the CCI session will help to settle scores of mutual issues among the federal government and provinces. “Convening a session of the CCI within 90 days period, has been mandatory under Article 154,” the letter read. “Previous session of the Council of Common Interest was held in January this year,” KP chief minister pointed out in his letter.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024