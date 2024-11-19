Tuesday, November 19, 2024
KP govt to provide fee concessions to orphan students

NEWS WIRE
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to grant fee concessions to orphan students enrolled in intermediate programs at colleges across the province.

Under the ‘Insaf Female Education Card’ initiative, all orphan students, both boys and girls, will be eligible for this fee reduction, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The Higher Education Department of KP has directed the principals of all public sector colleges to collect and submit data on orphan students enrolled in intermediate programs for the grant of this subsidy, the statement added.

The decision aims to help orphan students continue their education without financial burdens and is part of the government’s efforts to provide equal educational opportunities to vulnerable segments of society.

