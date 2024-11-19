Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats 2025

Staff Reporter
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The University of Karachi on Monday announced the deadline for submitting online admission forms for the reserved seats in the morning programme 2025 for sports KU employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers’ offspring, minorities, FATA, Northern Areas, Azad Jammu Kashmir, rural Sindh, and Balochistan. The incharge of the KU Directorate of Admissions Prof Dr Saima Akhtar said that the online admissions forms for reserved seats are available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk.  Candidates can submit their admission forms along with the processing fees by December 10, 2024. She informed that if a candidate appeared in the entry test held on November 10 and 17, 2024, he/she would be considered eligible to apply for admission to a reserved seat in those departments.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024