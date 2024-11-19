Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore's AQI remains 'unhealthy' as smog chokes Punjab

Lahore's AQI remains 'unhealthy' as smog chokes Punjab
Web Desk
11:29 AM | November 19, 2024
Regional, Lahore, National

Lahore’s air quality dipped below the hazardous threshold on Tuesday, briefly improving before returning to severe pollution levels, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 395 as of 9:30 am.

The city ranked as the second-most polluted globally, according to live rankings by Swiss monitoring group IQAir.

An AQI exceeding 300 is deemed 'hazardous' for human health. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in Lahore's air measured 54.5 times above the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) annual guideline, posing severe health risks. Earlier in the day, the city saw a brief improvement with an AQI of 252, categorized as 'very unhealthy.'

Lahore, home to 14 million residents near the Indian border, has faced record-breaking smog levels this month. However, Delhi overtook Lahore as the world's most polluted city on Tuesday, with an AQI of 431.

The smog crisis has prompted Punjab authorities to extend school closures in Lahore and Multan until November 24 and ban outdoor sports and activities across the province until January. Anti-pollution measures, including crackdowns on rickshaws, barbecues, and construction sites, remain ongoing.

Dream Team clinches Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament title

Seasonal crop burning by farmers on the city's outskirts continues to worsen air quality. The WHO links such pollution to strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory illnesses.

Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, also faces deteriorating air quality, ranking fifth among the world's most polluted cities with an AQI of 200.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024