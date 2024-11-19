Lodhran DC orders strict measures to recover govt dues

LODHRAN - The district administration Monday decided to take strict measures to ensure the recovery of outstanding government dues from defaulters.

Special directions have been issued to officers for revenue recovery targets. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr expressed these at a joint review meeting attended by revenue officials from across the district. He directed that properties of defaulters, particularly those owing water rates, agricultural dues, and other revenue fees, should be attached till payment.

He underscored the importance of close monitoring of field staff and to expedite the recovery process. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Irum Shahzadi, Assistant Commissioner Duniyapur Anum Sagheer Bajwa, Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pakka Ashraf Saleh, and other key revenue officials.

The DC highlighted that the performance of tehsildars and patwaris would be assessed based on their recovery outcomes. He also noted that special monitoring efforts were underway at registration branches to ensure complete property tax collection.

The meeting was briefed on recent achievements, revealing that Rs. 4.16 million has been collected under stamp duty, Rs. 3.91 million from transfer fees, and Rs. 47 million from current water rate payments. An additional Rs. 582,000 has been recovered from outstanding water dues, while Rs. 1.73 million was collected in water rate penalties. Furthermore, 15,242 land record cases have been resolved, and 2,199 acres of government land have been retrieved during crackdown against land grabber mafia, said a handout.