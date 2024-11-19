Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LPC felicitates Dr Saifullah Sipra on getting PhD degree

Our Staff Reporter
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Governing body of the Lahore Press Club has extended its heartiest congratulations to Club’s life member and senior journalist Dr Saifullah Sipra on getting a PhD degree in Economics from Superior University. LPC President Arshad Ansari, Senior Vice President Sheraz Hasnat, Vice President Amjad Usmani, Secretary Zahid Abid, Joint Secretary Jafar bin Yar, Finance Secretary Salik Nawaz and members of governing body, in their message, said it was an honour to get a PhD degree by a journalist in Economics. In a press release issued by the Club’s secretary, they hoped that Dr Saifullah Sipra would continue serving the community using his high academic qualification.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024