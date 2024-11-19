LPC felicitates Dr Saifullah Sipra on getting PhD degree

LAHORE - Governing body of the Lahore Press Club has extended its heartiest congratulations to Club’s life member and senior journalist Dr Saifullah Sipra on getting a PhD degree in Economics from Superior University. LPC President Arshad Ansari, Senior Vice President Sheraz Hasnat, Vice President Amjad Usmani, Secretary Zahid Abid, Joint Secretary Jafar bin Yar, Finance Secretary Salik Nawaz and members of governing body, in their message, said it was an honour to get a PhD degree by a journalist in Economics. In a press release issued by the Club’s secretary, they hoped that Dr Saifullah Sipra would continue serving the community using his high academic qualification.