Malik leads Pakistan seniors team to defend ITF Masters title in Thailand

LAHORE - The Pakistan seniors tennis team, led by seasoned ITF senior player Rashid Malik, has continued their dominant run at the ITF Masters - MT700 Tournament in Pattaya, Thailand.

The team, which also includes Waqar Nisar, Shehryar Salamat, and Mahir Nisar, demonstrated exceptional skills and determination on the international stage, setting the tone for a competitive campaign in the 60-plus and 45-plus categories.

Seeded 4th in the tournament, Rashid Malik delivered a commanding performance in the second round of the 60-plus singles event. Facing Australia’s John Wotherspoon, Malik triumphed with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 victory, securing his spot in the quarterfinals. He will now face 7th seed Peter Schubert from Germany in what promises to be an exciting matchup. Malik’s resilience and experience on the court were evident, as he exhibited both precision and power in his seamless progression to the next stage.

In the 45-plus singles category, Shehryar Salamat put up a valiant fight against Australia’s David Tarascio, the 4th seed. Despite a strong start, Salamat lost a hard-fought encounter, going down 4-6, 6-3, 1-6. The match was a thrilling contest, with Salamat displaying his tenacity and skill. However, Tarascio’s consistency and composure ultimately earned him the victory. Salamat, though disappointed, took pride in his competitive showing and looks forward to his next challenge.

Waqar Nisar, playing alongside Kazuhiko Imahashi of Japan, continued to impress in the 60-plus doubles event. The pair dominated their opponents, Kazuhiko Nakamura and Toshiya Takahashi of Japan, winning 6-2, 6-0 in an authoritative performance. Nisar and Imahashi’s chemistry on court was evident as they comfortably secured their place in the next round, with hopes of further success in the tournament.