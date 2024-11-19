Man ends life after killing wife, son

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A man killed his wife, son, injured two relatives and later killed himself in Tibbi Laaran area near Katcha Sadiqabad Road on Monday evening.

Reports said that Mehmood Ahmed went to the house of his wife’s parents to take back his enraged wife. There both exchanged harsh words with each other. Ahmed getting angry shot at his wife Muskam and son Musa who died on the spot. Mehmood’s mother-in-law Parween and wife’s uncle Bashir Ahmed also sustained bullet injuries. Later he killed himself with firing. The two injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital where Bashir was said to be in critical condition. According to police spokesperson Saif Ali Wains the incident took place in police limits of C division. SP investigation Arslan Zahid reached the spot and he also called the Forensic Team for further investigation.