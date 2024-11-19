Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NA 127 case in Election Tribunal: Tarar says Khokhar has no evidence

NA 127 case in Election Tribunal: Tarar says Khokhar has no evidence
NEWS WIRE
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zaheer Abbas Khokhar was wasting time of Election Tribunal by seeking several adjustments. He was giving his reaction as Zaheer Abbas Khokhar took another  adjustment in the  application challenging election of Attaullah Tarar in NA 127, in February 8 general elections.  The minister said his lawyers appeared in the Election Tribunal and they were fully prepared having all the documents. The opposite party had no evidence or proof, he maintained. “Zaheer Abbas Khokhar wants to escape from the court, that’s why he requested the court to adjourn the hearing,” he remarked.  “If he had evidence, why did Zaheer Abbas Khokhar ask for an adjournment,” he asked. Criticising Zaheer Abbas, he said he had challenged his (Tarar’s) victory but now he was repeatedly seeking adjustments and wasting the time of the Election Tribunal. He said if the PTI candidate had no evidence, he should admit it.  He alleged that it has become the habit of the PTI leadership to first file a case in the courts and then run away by seeking adjustment after adjustment.

Dream Team clinches Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament title

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024