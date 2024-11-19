NA 127 case in Election Tribunal: Tarar says Khokhar has no evidence

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zaheer Abbas Khokhar was wasting time of Election Tribunal by seeking several adjustments. He was giving his reaction as Zaheer Abbas Khokhar took another adjustment in the application challenging election of Attaullah Tarar in NA 127, in February 8 general elections. The minister said his lawyers appeared in the Election Tribunal and they were fully prepared having all the documents. The opposite party had no evidence or proof, he maintained. “Zaheer Abbas Khokhar wants to escape from the court, that’s why he requested the court to adjourn the hearing,” he remarked. “If he had evidence, why did Zaheer Abbas Khokhar ask for an adjournment,” he asked. Criticising Zaheer Abbas, he said he had challenged his (Tarar’s) victory but now he was repeatedly seeking adjustments and wasting the time of the Election Tribunal. He said if the PTI candidate had no evidence, he should admit it. He alleged that it has become the habit of the PTI leadership to first file a case in the courts and then run away by seeking adjustment after adjustment.