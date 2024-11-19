Tuesday, November 19, 2024
North Zone general body approves annual accounts report

Staff Reporter
November 19, 2024
LAHORE  -  The general body meeting of North Zone was held yesterday at the North Zone Headquarters. The meeting was chaired by North Zone President, Muhammad Ijaz Butt. Secretary North Zone, Muhammad Jamil, presented the Annual Accounts Audit Report for approval. The general body unanimously approved the audit report for the year 2023-24. During the meeting, the performance of North Zone’s cricket teams in the Inter-District U-19 and Senior Inter-District tournaments was discussed, and satisfaction was expressed over their results. The efforts of M Naseer Shehzad, Chairman of Tournament Committee, in organising the PCB North Zone Club Cricket in an exemplary manner were highly praised. Additionally, congratulations were extended to the President of Javed Memorial Cricket Club, Muhammad Arshad, for winning the PCB North Zone Club Championship and for playing in the Regional Club Championship final. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed was also thanked for providing ample opportunities for North Zone players in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Staff Reporter

