Nov 24 protest to go on until demands are met: Gandapur

PESHAWAR - In a strong statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced that the protest called for by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on November 24 will be ‘final and decisive,’ with the party determined to continue their struggle until all demands are met.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with PTI parliamentarians and party leaders in Peshawar, Gandapur emphasised that the protest would not end until their objectives are fulfilled, underscoring the significance of the upcoming demonstration. “The call given by Imran Khan on November 24 is final. This protest will continue until all our demands are approved. We will not back down under any circumstances,” Gandapur stated, stressing the party’s firm resolve in the face of ongoing political challenges. He assured that every effort would be made to ensure the protest’s success, with all party workers mobilised for the cause.

The meeting, chaired by Gandapur, saw party officials from various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—including Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, and South KPK—discuss the logistical arrangements and the strategy for the protest. The chief minister called on PTI parliamentarians and leaders to intensify their mobilisation efforts, encouraging them to engage with party organizations and local communities to ensure maximum participation in the protest in Islamabad.

Gandapur also outlined a detailed plan to organise party workers at the union council level, urging leaders to hold meetings with sub-organizations and finalise preparations for the massive rally. “We need to evacuate as many people as possible from our areas and bring them to Islamabad,” he urged, highlighting the need for well-coordinated efforts across the province. Reiterating that the November 24 protest is part of a broader struggle against what he called the “fascism of this government,” Gandapur assured that the PTI would not waver. “Our fight has entered a decisive phase. We will not retreat,” he said. The Chief Minister’s remarks reinforce the determination within PTI to carry forward the protest movement initiated by Imran Khan, positioning the November 24 rally as a key moment in the party’s ongoing resistance against the current government. With the stakes high, the party appears fully committed to its course of action, rallying its supporters for what it hopes will be a turning point in the political struggle.