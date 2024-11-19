Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Obstacles in way of Nov 24 rally to be removed: Saif

Our Staff Reporter
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has said that all obstacles in the way of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s protest on November 24 will be removed.

He stated that similar obstacles have been overcome in the past, and the momentum of the people will once again reach Islamabad on November 24. Barrister Saif warned the “fake Form 47” government not to create obstacles, emphasising that containers will be like sand walls in front of the people’s passion and enthusiasm.

He further stated that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a large caravan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reach Islamabad and will not return until their demands are met.

Barrister Saif said that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made a firm decision to free Imran Khan and all political prisoners.

