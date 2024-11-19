Pakistan Football Federation Extraordinary Congress postponed

The (PFF) has been postponed until further notice.

According to the Press Release issued by PFF, the meeting was attended by FIFA representative Rolf Tanner, AFC representatives Niren Mukherjee and Purushottam Kattel, PFF NC Chairman and President Haroon Ahmed Malik and members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, Saud Azeem Hashimi, and Haris Azmat.

On this occasion, Rolf Tanner reiterated that as per Article 8 of FIFA Statutes, the NC is an EXCO of PFF with Haroon Malik as its President. The postponement follows objections raised by PFF Congress members regarding proposed constitutional amendments.

The details of the rescheduling of the meeting shall be shared in due course.