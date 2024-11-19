Pakistan records 50th polio case of 2024

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has confirmed another polio case in Pakistan, bringing the total for 2024 to 50.

The latest victim is a 20-month-old girl from the Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the National Reference Lab. Tests identified Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1), marking the second case in Tank this year. Genetic testing links it to a case reported in July from the same district.

Balochistan remains the most affected province with 24 cases, followed by Sindh (13), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (11), and Punjab and Islamabad with one case each.

Authorities are urging parents to ensure their children receive polio vaccinations, particularly in high-risk areas, to stem the virus's spread.

The spike in cases has raised alarm among international organizations, which have called on Pakistan to implement emergency measures. Pakistan has assured them of swift action, and representatives from these organizations are expected to visit the country later this month to assess the situation.