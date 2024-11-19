Pakistan’s Climate Crisis

As climate change escalates worldwide, few nations are as starkly exposed to its brutal impacts as Pakistan. Extreme weather events now occur with alarming frequency, devastating lives and economies and exacerbating vulnerabilities in both rural and urban areas. The catastrophic floods of 2022 displaced 8 million people and affected 33 million more, inflicting $14.9 billion in economic damage and requiring $16.3 billion for recovery. These figures are a grim preview of recurring disasters if Pakistan and the world fail to address the climate crisis with urgency and resolve.

One of the most severely impacted sectors is agriculture, the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and food security. Rising temperatures, projected to increase by 1.4°C to 3.7°C by 2060, threaten to significantly reduce crop yields. For example, wheat production—a critical staple—could decline by up to 2.5% by 2050 under severe climate scenarios, imperiling millions of livelihoods. The impacts are already evident; erratic weather caused wheat yields to drop from 27.46 million tons in 2020-21 to 26.21 million tons in 2021-22.

Beyond agriculture, the crisis has magnified food insecurity, now a pressing humanitarian concern. Nearly 37% of Pakistani households face food insecurity, with over 20% of the population malnourished. Children bear the brunt of this crisis, with 45% of those under five years old suffering from stunting, ranking Pakistan 92nd out of 116 countries on the Global Hunger Index. Climate-induced disasters are expected to push the national poverty rate up by 3.7 to 4 percentage points, potentially adding 8.4 to 9.1 million people to poverty.

In response to these growing challenges, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Pakistan is spearheading efforts to build climate resilience through innovative, community-focused initiatives. A cornerstone of these efforts is the development of Local Adaptation Plans of Action (LAPA) tailored to specific climatic zones. Crafted in collaboration with local communities, these plans showcase best practices that can inform broader climate policies. The IRC is also advancing climate financing and infrastructure resilience. A key achievement was the development of a scoping brief on climate financing for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), which was highlighted at COP27 and World Water Day in Australia in 2023. These initiatives target critical areas of vulnerability, delivering resources and strategies to the communities most at risk. Several ongoing projects further demonstrate the IRC’s commitment to adaptive capacity. For instance, the “Inclusive Climate Resilience in WASH” initiative has established model villages featuring climate-resilient water and sanitation systems, tree-planting drives, and a solid waste management scheme in partnership with the private sector. These community-centred efforts are being scaled to address broader needs.

The “Climate Adaptations for Community Health Resilience in Pakistan” project tackles the rising health risks associated with climate-induced diseases. By profiling diseases linked to climate change and setting up surveillance systems, the initiative strengthens proactive health measures and outbreak preparedness. Similarly, the “Building Resilience to Climate Change in Agro-Pastoral Communities” project focuses on sustainable livelihoods, particularly for women in agriculture who face unique challenges. By enhancing seed security, improving agronomic practices, and increasing access to climate information, the project addresses critical gaps in adaptation efforts.

In disaster-prone areas of Sindh and Balochistan, the IRC is building multipurpose community centres, creating early warning systems, and installing high-efficiency irrigation systems to promote climate-smart agriculture. These projects highlight a holistic approach, integrating infrastructure improvements with community-led strategies to mitigate the impacts of sudden floods or droughts. Pakistan’s climate crisis is not just a national concern; it is a global responsibility. Over 80% of the population faces severe water scarcity for at least one month annually, and millions of children suffer from malnutrition. The convergence of chronic poverty, recurring disasters, and food insecurity forms a complex crisis that Pakistan cannot tackle alone.

While the IRC’s initiatives are vital steps toward resilience, they underscore the need for greater international commitment. Enhanced global collaboration, increased climate financing, and swift implementation of adaptation strategies are imperative. Through strategic interventions and shared determination, Pakistan and the international community can forge a sustainable future, protecting lives, livelihoods, and the planet.

Shabnam Baloch

The writer is the Country Director at the International Rescue Committee Pakistan.