PBS launches Agri Census 2024 Development Plan

November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

Abbottabad   -  The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) officially launched the Agricultural Census 2024 Targeted Development Programme at an inaugural ceremony held in Abbottabad. The event was inaugurated by Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima and aims to collect comprehensive data on the agriculture sector across the country.

The programme, supervised by District Coordinator Raqib Aziz, focuses on gathering detailed information on various aspects of agriculture, including crops, financial matters, weather conditions, and agricultural machinery. The data collected will play a crucial role in guiding development efforts, future planning, and shaping agricultural policies.

During the ceremony, participants were briefed on modern statistical methods, software tools, and efficient data collection techniques.

The PBS reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the accuracy and integration of agricultural data to support national development goals.

