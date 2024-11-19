Peshawar High Court dismisses Ali Amin Gandapur’s petition against NAB notice

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has dismissed the petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur challenging the notice issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The hearing, conducted by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad, saw the petitioner’s lawyer argue that NAB's authority to initiate an inquiry was restricted to cases involving amounts exceeding 500 million rupees, while the current case only concerned 304 million rupees.

In response, Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim quipped that the lawyer's argument suggested the petitioner was in agreement with the recent amendments to NAB's authority. The lawyer humorously confirmed this, acknowledging the changes.

NAB's prosecutor then informed the court that an inquiry into the matter was still ongoing, though the notice initially issued had expired. He further stated that no new notice had been sent out because Gandapur had failed to appear before the bureau.

When asked about the scope of NAB’s powers under the recent amendments, the prosecutor clarified that while the inquiry was still active, the exact amount involved could potentially exceed 500 million rupees, although details could not be disclosed at this stage.

Chief Justice Ibrahim concluded that, since no new notice had been issued, the case was no longer relevant, and the petition was consequently dismissed.

This ruling puts an end to the legal challenge posed by Ali Amin Gandapur against NAB’s actions, which stemmed from an ongoing investigation.