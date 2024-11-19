PFA seals four breakfast eateries, imposes fine on 21

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Asim Javed led food safety teams early Monday morning to Temple Road and Thokar Niaz Baig areas to conduct inspections and sealed four eateries besides imposing fines on 21 outlets.A total of 42 breakfast points were checked and four eateries were sealed besides imposing a fine of Rs 625,000 on 21 food points. The closures were due to extremely poor hygiene conditions, according to the DG Food Authority. Heavy fines were imposed as repeated warnings and improvement notices had been ignored by the owners. The inspection revealed substandard storage, filthy freezers, rusty utensils and a prevalence of insects. Expired meat and rotten vegetables were found stored in freezers covered with mold. Open drains, dirty washing areas, and foul odors were observed, while essential records and employee medical certificates were missing. “Food prepared with substandard ingredients can pose severe health risks,” stated Asim Javed. He emphasized that regular checks were being carried out at all food points to curb health hazards. The DG noted that food safety teams were conducting continuous operations in Punjab to eradicate the mafia involved in adulteration and fraud. “We are implementing measures to bring all stages of food preparation and delivery in line with international standards,” he said. Asim Javed urged the public to support the PFA in tackling counterfeit food products, calling these perpetrators a menace to society. He encouraged citizens to report violations by calling the complaint helpline at 1223. Meanwhile, The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed 200 properties during its on-going crackdown against illegal commercial properties and commercial fee defaulters. Under the directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the teams sealed 200 properties in various areas of the city. The operations were carried out in Gulberg, Faisal Town, New Muslim Town, WAPDA Town, China Scheme Gujjarpura, Sabzazar, College Road and Township. As many as 36 properties were sealed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 17 in New Muslim Town, 27 in WAPDA Town, 25 in Sabzazar, 80 in College Road Township while In China Scheme Gujjarpura, 13 wedding halls and marquees were sealed due to non-payment of commercial fees. Notices had been issued multiple times before the operation. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner I Asad Uz Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.