Tuesday, November 19, 2024
PHC grants Bushra Bibi bail extension until Dec 23

Web Desk
3:43 PM | November 19, 2024
National

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and barred her arrest in any case until December 23.

The hearing was presided over by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed, who reviewed her petition requesting details of cases filed against her.

During the proceedings, PTI lawyers submitted a request for Bushra Bibi’s one-day exemption from appearing in court due to illness.

The court approved the request but warned that such exemptions would not be considered in the future.

The PHC subsequently extended her interim bail and adjourned the hearing to December 23.

