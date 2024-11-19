PM Shehbaz Sharif highlights terrorism as key obstacle to progress

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday identified terrorism as the foremost challenge to achieving social and economic prosperity in Pakistan.

Speaking at the Apex Committee Session of the National Action Plan, the premier emphasized that the resurgence of terrorism posed the gravest threat, causing immense suffering for civilians and security personnel. He reiterated that national progress hinges on eradicating this menace.

Without directly naming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the prime minister criticized protests and rallies, attributing them to the prevailing economic uncertainty. He called for dialogue as a vital step toward stability and progress.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the economy's recovery trajectory, crediting cooperation between the federal government and provinces. He pointed to achievements such as single-digit inflation and a booming stock exchange, attributing them to efforts under the IMF program. He expressed optimism that the current IMF deal could be Pakistan’s last, contingent on sustained reform efforts.

The premier noted improvements in IT exports and remittances due to sincere efforts but cautioned that complete economic stability would require robust domestic and foreign investment. He also stressed that curbing corruption could enable the country to repay its debts.

Recalling the Nawaz Sharif-led government's anti-terrorism operation in 2014, Shehbaz claimed that terrorism was nearly eradicated by 2018. He lamented that the resurgence has taken a heavy toll, with 80,000 victims over the years.

The prime minister also criticized the timing of political rallies, suggesting they often coincide with significant national events to disrupt progress, and stressed that protests should not undermine the country's interests.