PM Shehbaz Sharif launches crackdown on sugar tax evasion and hoarding

November 19, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed a joint action by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to prevent tax evasion, undocumented sales, and unwarranted price hikes in the sugar sector. The directive was issued through a notification and emphasized the need for comprehensive measures as the sugar-crushing season begins.

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored the importance of ensuring full General Sales Tax (GST) collection from sugar mills and dealers. He ordered the installation of cameras in sugar mills to monitor production and sales, aiming to curb hoarding and maintain price stability. Legal action will be strictly enforced against sugar mill owners found engaging in tax evasion or hoarding, he stated.

The Prime Minister also issued a clear warning against any increase in sugar prices, declaring that such moves would not be tolerated. Furthermore, he highlighted the need for similar anti-tax evasion measures in other industries, including steel, cigarettes, cement, and beverages, to protect consumers and stabilize markets.

The government’s intensified oversight of the sugar sector is part of a broader strategy to combat inflation and ensure transparency in commodity pricing, PM Sharif added.

