Police conduct search operations across district

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Police carried out search operations in various areas of the district, including Taxila, R.A. Bazaar, Westridge, Race Course, Civil Lines, and Wah Cantt, on Monday. The operation involved personnel from the respective police stations, Elite Force, and the Special Branch. During the operations, 228 houses and 81 shops were searched, and the identities of over 300 citizens were verified.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) – Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar stated that such search operations would continue to target criminal elements in the region. In a separate action, the Wah Cantt Police arrested Muhammad Tayyab, an individual involved in aerial firing.