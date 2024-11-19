PSX gains 232 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 232 points, a positive change of 0.24 percent, closing at 94,995.67 points as compared to 94,763.64 points on the last trading day. A total of 765,206,618 shares were traded during the day as compared to 893,170,249 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.924 billion against Rs30.811 billion on the last trading day. As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 192 of them recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 45 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 85,137,088 shares at Rs9.24 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 60,498,160 shares at Rs11.55 per share and K-Electric Limited with 58,382,098 shares at Rs5.17 per share. Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs61.75 per share price, closing at Rs711.75, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs59.76 rise in its per share price to Rs808.51. Bhanero Texile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs85.80 per share, closing at Rs774.37, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs47.83 decline to close at Rs 767.00.