PTI dividing nation, creating confusion: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) was dividing the nation and creating confusion.

PPP leader Shazia Marri condemned the call for protests by the PTI, labelling it an attempt to incite chaos in the country.

“We strongly condemn yet another call for unrest in the country. Pakistan needs stability and unity, not division and turmoil,” Marri said in a statement here.

She criticised the PTI’s policies, saying: “Under the guise of peaceful protests, throwing petrol bombs and burning vehicles has become PTI’s norm. While we have no objection to peaceful protests, it is regrettable to see politics steeped in hatred and disorder.”

Marri accused PTI of fostering a culture of “U-turns, lies, baseless accusations, and violent tactics,” claiming that rational voices within PTI have been sidelined by irresponsible leadership.

She added: “Certain elements within PTI are not working for the country’s interest but are fixated on pleasing one individual who would go to any extent for personal gain.”

Highlighting the PPP’s stance, she said: “For us, the country comes first. No political party is above Pakistan. While in government, they damaged the country, and now in opposition, they continue to show no concern for the people.”

Marri said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had previously advised PTI to fight their legal battles in courts and focus on public welfare. However, she lamented that “an arrogant and stubborn individual” continues to harm the country for personal gains.

Addressing overseas Pakistanis, she said: “They are the nation’s valuable asset but are being misled. Imran Khan, while providing luxury to his own children, is leading this nation’s youth astray.”

Marri underscored the need for unity and collective effort, saying, “We all must contribute to Pakistan’s progress and integrity. Only when the country thrives can we all prosper,” she said.

The PPP leader said that the PPP leadership and workers have endured immense hardships without spreading chaos. “We stood firm against dictators but never compromised the country’s reputation,” she said. She reminded that President Asif Ali Zardari’s slogan, “Pakistan Khappay” (We want Pakistan), and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s efforts to unite political parties demonstrate PPP’s commitment to the nation.

She said the PPP leadership had faced the harshest of imprisonments. President Zardari endured 13 years of unjust incarceration, “yet we never resorted to disruption. PTI should reveal how many prisoners enjoy the privileges their members do in jail.”