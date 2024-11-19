PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people’s children: Azma

LAHORE - Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that should come out to protest with their families instead of using other people’s children.

At a press conference at DGPR, she said, “Those chanting ‘Al-Jihad, Al-Jihad’ should first lead the so-called jihad with Qasim, Suleman, and Tyrian” and added that those who consider standing against the state as jihad would be treated like “Khawarij”. “The PTI is more dangerous than smog. While smog harms health, the PTI is deadly for Pakistan’s economy,” she said. Highlighting the state of journalism, she commented, “In our country, creating sensational news is considered acceptable at any cost. Things that aren’t even mentioned in a story are turn into headlines. News stories are fabricated using unnamed sources, leaving one astonished.” Azma Bokhari announced that the Punjab government is introducing a “Dialysis Card” for patients, providing up to Rs. 1 million in dialysis facilities. “Patients will also be able to use the card for medical tests. Over 25% to 30% of patients in Punjab come from other provinces for treatment, and this facility will also be available to them. Dialysis patients will no longer have to wait. Modifications to the “Sehat Card” are underway, and it will be relaunched soon,” she said. Talking about Pakistan’s economy, Azma Bokhari noted that the economy is finally standing on its feet after significant challenges. “Politicizing economic news is unfortunate. Positive things regarding the economy have started to emerge. The Stock Exchange is setting records, inflation is down to single digit, and industries are beginning to recover,” she said. Referring to a report in an English newspaper alleging a Rs. 160 billion deficit, she called it baseless and clarified that the Punjab government had made no investment in the UAE. She stated that legal notices would be issued to journalists publishing incorrect stories.

She emphasized that Punjab is the only province expected to deliver a surplus budget of Rs. 630 to Rs. 680 billion by the end of this fiscal year. “Punjab has already provided a Rs. 40 billion surplus in the first quarter, and official documents verifying this are available on the Federal Ministry of Finance’s website. Even the IMF acknowledged that Punjab’s budget is not in deficit,” she added. Criticizing the PTI, she said, “The woman who once claimed to be apolitical is now acting as the founder’s messenger to the party. How can Bushra Bibi remove people from the party? What authority does she have? Aleema Baji and Bushra Bibi should decide who will lead the PTI.” Answering questions, Azma Bukhari said, “Punjab MPAs recently visited Peshawar, and those who once criticized us are now facing the consequences of their own actions.” Regarding the Chief Minister’s medical leave, she stated, “If she took a week off for treatment after nine months of service, it was blown out of proportion unnecessarily. Would smog have reduced if CM Maryam Nawaz hadn’t gone to London?” Referring to the U.S. Capitol riots, she noted, “In the U.S., those who attacked Capitol Hill were sentenced to 14 years. Here, people who vandalized statues claim innocence and demand release.” She concluded that the issue of the PTI founder’s release is an internal matter of Pakistan, and even the U.S. has clarified its stance on the issue.