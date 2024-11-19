PTI’s Aleema Khan calls for dialogue ahead of Nov 24 protest

Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has called for political parties to keep dialogue channels open.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail alongside PTI chairman Barrister Gohar, she emphasized that the peaceful protest planned for November 24 is their democratic right.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur briefed Imran Khan about the upcoming protest and, along with Barrister Gohar, sought his permission to initiate dialogue.

According to Aleema, Imran Khan stressed the need for discussions focused on upholding the rule of law, restoring the people’s mandate, and ensuring the release of innocent party workers.

She added that Imran Khan has set a deadline until Thursday for negotiations, suggesting that Friday could be a day of celebration if meaningful progress is achieved.