Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI’s Aleema Khan calls for dialogue ahead of Nov 24 protest

PTI’s Aleema Khan calls for dialogue ahead of Nov 24 protest
Web Desk
9:47 PM | November 19, 2024
National

Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has called for political parties to keep dialogue channels open.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail alongside PTI chairman Barrister Gohar, she emphasized that the peaceful protest planned for November 24 is their democratic right.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur briefed Imran Khan about the upcoming protest and, along with Barrister Gohar, sought his permission to initiate dialogue.

According to Aleema, Imran Khan stressed the need for discussions focused on upholding the rule of law, restoring the people’s mandate, and ensuring the release of innocent party workers.

She added that Imran Khan has set a deadline until Thursday for negotiations, suggesting that Friday could be a day of celebration if meaningful progress is achieved.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024